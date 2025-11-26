Left Menu

India's E-Waste Transformation: From Informal Alleys to Licensed Plants

India's efforts to formalize e-waste recycling may threaten the livelihoods of informal recyclers in places like Delhi's Seelampur. As the government aims to secure critical minerals, existing informal networks face displacement. Although India recycles over 40% of its e-waste, sustainability experts urge protection for informal workers.

India is tackling its electronic waste problem by shifting recycling efforts from informal setups to licensed facilities. This move aims to recover critical materials such as copper and lithium, key components in renewable energy technologies.

However, the transition leaves informal recyclers like Shahjahan, who works in Delhi's Seelampur district, facing dwindling income as they lose access to the e-waste supply. The government initiative hopes to support the economy by securing minerals but poses challenges for those dependent on informal recycling.

While the government provides support for setting up new plants, the change must safeguard informal workers' rights, as emphasized by experts like Swati Singh Sambyal. Court challenges from global electronics brands regarding fixed recycling prices will influence the industry's future path in India.

