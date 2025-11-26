Left Menu

THDC India Set to Boost Energy Capacity with Tehri Pumped Storage Launch

THDC India is set to fully operationalize its 1,000-MW pumped storage project at Tehri, Uttarakhand, by January 2026. Already partially operational, the project aims to stabilize energy supply by utilizing existing reservoirs for water recycling, providing a reliable energy source during peak load demands.

Updated: 26-11-2025 13:46 IST
THDC India is on track to fully operationalize its ambitious 1,000-MW pumped storage project by January 2026, according to a company official. This colossal project, based in Tehri, Uttarakhand, represents one of India's largest initiatives of its kind.

The power company has already commissioned two of its four units, with the third and fourth expected to go online by December 2025 and January 2026, respectively. These efforts signify the final commissioning stages of the pumped storage project, which cost approximately Rs 8,339 crore.

The project utilizes the existing Tehri and Koteshwar reservoirs as upper and lower basins for water recycling, offering a dependable solution for balancing load, stabilizing frequency, and meeting peak power demands. Upon completion, Tehri's hydro power complex will boast a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW.

