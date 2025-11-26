Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has embarked on a crucial trip to Belgrade to discuss how his country can assist Serbia amid a pressing oil supply crisis. This development follows the abrupt halt of crude oil deliveries from Croatia due to U.S. sanctions on Serbia's Russian-backed NIS refinery.

Amid escalating tensions, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic warned of a potential shutdown of its main oil refinery within four days unless action is taken. The U.S. sanctions are part of broader retaliatory measures against entities linked to Russia amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, leading to Croatia's cessation of oil supplies to Serbia.

Szijjarto emphasized Hungary's commitment to aiding Serbia, touching upon plans to increase oil deliveries through Hungary's MOL company and the potential construction of a vital pipeline by 2028. Strong relational bonds among regional leaders further underpin this support initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)