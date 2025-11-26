Left Menu

Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto traveled to Belgrade to discuss Hungary's support for Serbia after Croatia halted crude oil shipments following U.S. sanctions on Serbia's Russian-owned NIS refinery. Hungary plans to assist through an oil pipeline project potentially meeting Serbia's needs by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:51 IST
Hungary Pledges Support for Serbia Amid Oil Crisis
Peter Szijjarto

Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has embarked on a crucial trip to Belgrade to discuss how his country can assist Serbia amid a pressing oil supply crisis. This development follows the abrupt halt of crude oil deliveries from Croatia due to U.S. sanctions on Serbia's Russian-backed NIS refinery.

Amid escalating tensions, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic warned of a potential shutdown of its main oil refinery within four days unless action is taken. The U.S. sanctions are part of broader retaliatory measures against entities linked to Russia amidst the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, leading to Croatia's cessation of oil supplies to Serbia.

Szijjarto emphasized Hungary's commitment to aiding Serbia, touching upon plans to increase oil deliveries through Hungary's MOL company and the potential construction of a vital pipeline by 2028. Strong relational bonds among regional leaders further underpin this support initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

 India
2
Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

 Turkey
3
Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

 India
4
DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

DMRC Charts Future Course with Ambitious 2027–2037 Corporate Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025