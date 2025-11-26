Left Menu

Thermax Secures Landmark Rs 580 Crore Order from Dangote Industries

Thermax Ltd announced winning a significant Rs 580 crore order from Dangote Industries in West Africa. The contract includes the supply of utility boilers for a Nigerian refinery. Managed by Thermax's subsidiary TBWES, the project highlights ongoing collaboration, showcasing trust in Thermax's quality and expertise.

Thermax Ltd, a leader in energy and environment solutions, has secured an order exceeding Rs 580 crore from West Africa's Dangote Industries. The order underlines the sustained trust between the two companies.

The contract was obtained through Thermax's wholly-owned subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES). It involves the supply of utility boilers and related systems for Dangote's Nigerian refinery and petrochemical complex.

Thermax's scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, and the manufacturing of high-pressure utility boilers. This collaboration, spanning several years, marks another milestone in Thermax's history of successful partnerships with Dangote Industries.

