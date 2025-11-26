Euro Zone Banks Urged to Fortify Liquidity Amid US Dollar Volatility

Euro zone banks are being urged by the European Central Bank (ECB) to strengthen their liquidity and capital buffers in anticipation of increased volatility in U.S. dollar markets. This advisory, detailed in the latest Financial Stability Review, highlights concerns over dollar liquidity, accentuated by actions from President Donald Trump.

In recent months, Trump's tariffs and pressure on the Federal Reserve have shaken confidence in the dollar, prompting the ECB to advise institutions to monitor their dollar exposures closely. The advisory stresses the need for ample capital headroom to absorb increased currency volatility and counterparty risks.

While ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos downplayed the risk of disruption, he acknowledged the critical role of swap lines with the Federal Reserve in maintaining financial stability. This comes as the ECB continues to evaluate the strength of euro zone banks' dollar operations, which are largely handled by heavyweight institutions such as BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

