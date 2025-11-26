Left Menu

ICAR Denies Allegations, Defends Gene-Edited Rice Success

ICAR refuted allegations of bias in evaluating two gene-edited rice varieties, Pusa DST-1 and DRR Dhan 100 Kamala, highlighting their superior performance. The research body emphasized proper trial procedures and accused critics of focusing on broad data instead of target environments. ICAR defended gene-editing technology and disclosed trial data details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has strongly denied allegations of bias in the assessment of two gene-edited rice varieties, Pusa DST-1 and DRR Dhan 100 Kamala. Both varieties reportedly showed superior performance in their specific growing regions, according to a statement released by ICAR on Wednesday.

ICAR's rebuttal follows criticism from The Coalition for a GM-Free India regarding the evaluation process of the rice lines. The research council defended its time-tested multi-location trial methodology, emphasizing that Pusa DST-1 showed significant yield benefits under stress conditions, while DRR Dhan 100 Kamala consistently outperformed its parent strain. ICAR accused its critics of misinterpreting data and focusing on unnecessary details.

Highlighting transparency, ICAR has made trial data publicly available for independent evaluation, inviting stakeholders to visit experimental fields. The council insists the criticism is more about opposition to gene-editing technology itself rather than the trial methodology, urging rapid dissemination of these varieties to farmers for practical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

