Safran's Strategic Engine Partnership with India

In collaboration with the French government, Safran, a key player in global defence and aviation, has pledged to transfer full engine technology to India for its fifth-generation fighter jets. The initiative marks a significant step in India's development of advanced fighter aircraft and enhances Indo-French relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to bolster defense capabilities, Safran, backed by the French government, announced its commitment to transfer complete engine technology for India's fifth-generation fighter jets. Speaking to the press, Safran's CEO, Olivier Andries, highlighted this initiative as a groundbreaking step in India's aviation sector.

The Indian government has initiated the development process for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), intending to produce five prototypes. As a part of this ambitious project, Safran will collaborate with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to discuss potential technical and commercial partnerships.

The announcement coincides with the inauguration of Safran's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP engines in Hyderabad and plans for another MRO targeting M88 engines for Rafale jets. Furthermore, Safran's commitment extends to establishing a final assembly line for Rafale engines in India, contingent on further orders from the Indian Air Force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

