National Conclave in Visakhapatnam Advocates for Special Needs Adoption

The National Adoption Awareness Conclave 2025 is set to take place in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. This event will gather key stakeholders including policymakers, adoption agencies, and families to discuss 'non-institutionalised rehabilitation' for children with special needs.

Under the auspices of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), the conclave is part of the nationwide observance of National Adoption Awareness Month. It aims to fortify India's adoption ecosystem by advocating for family-based care in line with the Juvenile Justice Act and Adoption Regulations, 2022.

Prominent attendees include MWCD Secretary Anil Malik, A.P. Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A. Surya Kumari, and CARA CEO Bhavna Saxena. Discussions will address best practices and hurdles in adopting children with special needs.