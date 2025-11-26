Left Menu

EU Parliament Delays Deforestation Law: A Crucial Decision on Global Impact

The European Parliament has voted to delay implementing the EU's deforestation law by a year, allowing companies more time to comply. The law aims to curb global deforestation driven by EU imports but faces opposition due to perceived logistical and financial challenges.

The European Parliament has voted to postpone the enforcement of the European Union's deforestation law by one year. This decision provides companies with additional time to adapt to the new regulations aimed at inhibiting deforestation.

According to a statement from the European Parliament, large operators and traders must adhere to these regulations starting December 30, 2026, while micro and small enterprises will have until June 30, 2027. This legislation, a cornerstone of the EU's green agenda, intends to tackle the 10% of deforestation associated with European consumption of commodities like cocoa, palm oil, and soy.

Despite its eco-friendly goals, the law faces criticism and resistance from industries and countries that claim the measures are costly and challenging. Meanwhile, major food companies and advocacy groups warn that the delay jeopardizes global forest preservation efforts and contradicts efforts to simplify business regulations.

