Delhi's New Portal Eases Caregiver Allowance Applications

The Delhi government is on the cusp of launching an online portal designed to simplify applications for its caregiver allowance scheme, providing Rs 6,000 monthly to eligible persons with disabilities.

In a coordinated effort with the Health Department, the Social Welfare Department is rigorously testing the portal to ensure user-friendliness. Once live, applicants can file forms online, which will automatically be shared with both departments.

The scheme, launched on September 17, emphasizes supporting those requiring high-level assistance. With strict eligibility criteria, including a residency requirement of five years and income cap, the initiative aims to ease financial burdens on families.