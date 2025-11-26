Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy

Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, such as SECI, have suggested the auction of tendered electricity capacity, which possesses transmission connectivity but lacks a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

According to an official source, approximately 45.34 GW of capacity is pending PPA agreements. This includes 31.80 GW with granted transmission connectivity and 13.54 GW in the application stage, spread across states like Rahathsan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, announced a 'case-by-case' inquiry into uncontracted renewable energy capacity. This review is expected to conclude by January 2026. Agencies have recommended allowing connectivity usage for other projects with signed PPAs or PSAs.

