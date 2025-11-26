Left Menu

Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy

Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies propose auctioning tendered electricity capacity with transmission connectivity but no Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). An estimated 45.34 GW capacity awaits PPAs. The government is reviewing uncontracted capacity on a case-by-case basis, with clarity expected by January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST
Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, such as SECI, have suggested the auction of tendered electricity capacity, which possesses transmission connectivity but lacks a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

According to an official source, approximately 45.34 GW of capacity is pending PPA agreements. This includes 31.80 GW with granted transmission connectivity and 13.54 GW in the application stage, spread across states like Rahathsan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, announced a 'case-by-case' inquiry into uncontracted renewable energy capacity. This review is expected to conclude by January 2026. Agencies have recommended allowing connectivity usage for other projects with signed PPAs or PSAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

 India
4
Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025