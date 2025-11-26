Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy
Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies propose auctioning tendered electricity capacity with transmission connectivity but no Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). An estimated 45.34 GW capacity awaits PPAs. The government is reviewing uncontracted capacity on a case-by-case basis, with clarity expected by January 2026.
Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies, such as SECI, have suggested the auction of tendered electricity capacity, which possesses transmission connectivity but lacks a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
According to an official source, approximately 45.34 GW of capacity is pending PPA agreements. This includes 31.80 GW with granted transmission connectivity and 13.54 GW in the application stage, spread across states like Rahathsan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Prahlad Joshi, announced a 'case-by-case' inquiry into uncontracted renewable energy capacity. This review is expected to conclude by January 2026. Agencies have recommended allowing connectivity usage for other projects with signed PPAs or PSAs.
