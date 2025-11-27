Left Menu

Drone Attack Disrupts Major Gas Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

A drone attack hit the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, leading to a significant suspension of operations and power outages. Key storage facilities were damaged, and authorities are investigating the incident. This is the second such attack on the field in recent days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 05:01 IST
A drone attack severely disrupted operations at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, causing massive power outages and halting gas supplies to regional power stations, officials reported on Wednesday.

Widening the regional crisis, the attack led to a 3,000-megawatt drop in power generation, according to Omed Ahmed, spokesperson for the Kurdish electricity ministry. The strike, which damaged storage tanks and started a fire, prompted immediate firefighting efforts and required extensive repairs expected to last several days.

The Pearl Consortium, including companies like Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, holds development rights to the field and is investigating the incident along with local and UAE authorities. Iraq's Security Media Cell condemned the attack as a "treacherous terrorist" act, following a previous drone attempt that was thwarted days earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

