Asahi Group Battles Cyberattack to Restore Operations

Japan's Asahi Group is recovering from a cyberattack in late September that disrupted logistics and possibly leaked data of 1.52 million customers. While they aim for normal operations by February, not all products will ship then. The attack impacted order processing, shipping, and call centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Asahi Group has announced plans to normalize its logistical operations by February following a disruptive cyberattack in late September. The breach forced a widespread suspension of operations, although not all products will be available for shipment by that time. The attack potentially compromised personal data for 1.52 million customers.

Additionally, information on 114,000 contacts and 275,000 current and former employees and their families could have been exposed, although Asahi reports that none of this information has surfaced online. This incident adds Asahi to the growing list of global companies targeted by hackers, causing widespread outages in order processing, shipping, and call centers.

The attack has put pressure on Asahi's operations, leading to delayed quarterly earnings announcements. Despite significant obstacles, such as a 10% to 40% drop in sales at key domestic units and supply shortages, Asahi's CEO Atsushi Katsuki emphasized continued commitment to their long-term business plans, stating no ransom has been paid to the ransomware group Qilin.

