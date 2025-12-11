Security Breach: Bangladeshi Nationals Obtain Indian Passports

In a major passport forgery scandal, two individuals believed to be Bangladeshi nationals have allegedly obtained Indian passports through falsified identification papers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This alarming development has cast a spotlight on the effectiveness and integrity of passport authorities and the verification practices of local police.

Authorities report that the two are brothers who resided in Rajved Colony of the Kolar locality. By falsely using their rented address as their permanent domicile, they managed to secure Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards, enabling them to apply for and acquire Indian passports. Malkeet Singh, Additional DCP of Zone 4, confirmed the registration of an FIR at Kolar police station, targeting both individuals under charges of document forgery and Passport Act violations.

Both brothers studied in Bhopal, obtaining engineering degrees from RGPV and another college between 2014 and 2018. While efforts are presently underway to track them down, the police are intensively gathering information to facilitate subsequent legal actions. The case has intensified calls for a comprehensive overhaul of document verification procedures.

