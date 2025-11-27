Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

On Thursday, China and Hong Kong stock markets saw minimal changes, as defensive sectors like banks and energy counterbalanced losses incurred by the property sector. Notably, developer Vanke's debt troubles prompted a selloff in property shares, adversely affecting market dynamics.

By market close, the Shanghai Composite index recorded a slight increase of 0.3% to 3875.26 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index dipped by 0.1%. Gains in the CSI Energy Index by 1% and the CSI Banks Index by 0.5% provided market support, despite a decline in Vanke shares.

In other developments, the AI sector index reversed earlier gains following reports of Chinese regulatory restrictions on ByteDance's use of Nvidia chips. Investors are anticipating more supportive reforms as the year draws to a close, amid predictions of continued market volatility, according to Yingda Securities analysts.