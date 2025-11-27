Left Menu

Revolutionizing Real-Time Banking: Banking Connect's Impact on India's Financial Landscape

Banking Connect, a new net banking platform by NPCI Bharat BillPay, aims to significantly enhance fund transfer monitoring for the Reserve Bank of India. It promises increased transaction transparency, fraud minimization, and expanded customer reach while facilitating the oversight of sensitive financial sectors like cryptocurrency.

Updated: 27-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Banking Connect, a groundbreaking net banking platform, has been launched with the promise of transforming how the Reserve Bank of India monitors fund transfers. According to Noopur Chaturvedi, NPCI Bharat BillPay's MD and CEO, this platform will offer real-time transaction insights essential for regulating sectors like cryptocurrency and gaming.

The ambitious goal of NPCI Bharat BillPay is to quadruple the monthly processing of bills from 260 million to 1 billion within four years. The platform is set to enhance regulatory efficiency by significantly reducing the delay from transaction to data acquisition, thus enabling swifter regulatory responses.

Aside from monitoring, Banking Connect introduces features aimed at reducing fraud, especially social engineering scams, while enhancing interoperability and catering to a mobile-first audience. With support from banks and aggregators, it marks a step forward in modernizing India's payment systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

