Left Menu

Turkmenistan Embraces Cryptocurrency in Economic Overhaul

Turkmenistan, known for its isolation, has legalized cryptocurrency mining and exchange, marking a significant change for its economy. Signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the new legislation introduces a licensing scheme while keeping digital currencies from being recognized as legal tender. The move aligns with earlier efforts to modernize, such as electronic visa laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashgabat | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:18 IST
Turkmenistan Embraces Cryptocurrency in Economic Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkmenistan

In a groundbreaking move, Turkmenistan has legalized the mining and exchange of cryptocurrency, signaling a major shift for its tightly regulated, natural gas-reliant economy. This development, signed into law by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, marks a significant policy change for a nation known for its isolation.

The newly enacted legislation regulates virtual assets under civil law and implements a licensing scheme for cryptocurrency exchanges, overseen by the central bank. Despite this advancement, digital currencies in Turkmenistan are not recognized as a legal means of payment, currency, or security.

This change aligns with Turkmenistan's recent efforts to modernize, which include the adoption of electronic visas last year to ease foreign entry. The country continues to heavily depend on its natural gas exports, mainly to China, and is working to expand its pipeline infrastructure to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

TRENDING

1
Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

 Global
2
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve

Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year'...

 India
3
Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

 Pakistan
4
Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in Bangladesh

Tragic Attack Fuels Tensions: Hindu Businessman Assaulted and Set Ablaze in ...

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026