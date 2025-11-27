SEBI's New Incentive Model to Boost Mutual Fund Reach
SEBI has introduced an incentive structure for mutual fund distributors to promote investment from new individual investors in B-30 cities and women investors across all cities. Starting February 2026, distributors will earn additional commissions, with guidelines set to be released by AMFI soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a progressive new incentive structure targeting mutual fund distributors.
The scheme, effective from February 1, 2026, will reward distributors with additional commissions for engaging new investors, specifically from B-30 cities, and new women investors globally.
This aligns with SEBI's efforts to expand outreach and enhance investment awareness. Distributors will earn 1% of the first lump-sum investment or first-year SIP amount, capped at Rs 2,000, for investments maintained for at least a year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fraudulent Investment in Online Gaming Dupes Farmer
$1.6m Solar Investment to Boost Power Security for Remote Hokianga Community
JPMorgan's Towering Investment in Canary Wharf: A New Era for London's Financial District
Sebi Revokes 68 Investment Advisers for Non-Compliance
JPMorgan Unveils New Canary Wharf Tower in Major UK Investment