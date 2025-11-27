SEBI's New Incentive Model to Boost Mutual Fund Reach

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced a progressive new incentive structure targeting mutual fund distributors.

The scheme, effective from February 1, 2026, will reward distributors with additional commissions for engaging new investors, specifically from B-30 cities, and new women investors globally.

This aligns with SEBI's efforts to expand outreach and enhance investment awareness. Distributors will earn 1% of the first lump-sum investment or first-year SIP amount, capped at Rs 2,000, for investments maintained for at least a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)