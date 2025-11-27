Capital Group's Strategic Move: A Stake in CarTrade Tech

On Thursday, Capital Group made a significant investment move by acquiring over 3% stake in CarTrade Tech, a prominent multi-channel automotive platform, for Rs 440 crore. This strategic acquisition was executed through an open market transaction.

The US-based investment firm, through its affiliate SmallCap World Fund, purchased more than 14.44 lakh equity shares at an average price of Rs 3,044.58 each, comprising a 3.03% stake in the Navi Mumbai-headquartered company, as per data from BSE.

In parallel, Goldman Sachs divested 10,71,379 shares, equating to a 2.25% stake in CarTrade Tech, at an average rate of Rs 3,044.49 per share. This sale totaled Rs 326.18 crore. Shares of CarTrade closed down 3.72% at Rs 3,054.50 on BSE.

In a related transaction on NSE, Singapore-based Amansa Capital slimmed its ownership in Saregama India Ltd by selling a 1.3% stake for Rs 95 crore. Consequently, Amansa's stake in the Kolkata-based music label reduced from 2.75% to 1.48%, while Saregama shares rose by 4.36% to Rs 397 each on NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)