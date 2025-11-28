Japan Prioritizes Energy Security Amid Sakhalin-1 Sanctions Dilemma

Japan has reiterated the importance of securing overseas energy sources for its stability, particularly from the Sakhalin Project, amid recent U.S. sanctions targeting Russian shareholder Rosneft.

On Thursday, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry stated its commitment to maintaining a stable energy supply. 'We will take necessary measures to ensure Japan's stable energy supply is not compromised,' the statement read, while declining to comment on the specific impact of sanctions.

The Sakhalin-1 project has seen ownership shifts; ExxonMobil exited in 2022 post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The project's stakeholders include Rosneft, ONGC Videsh of India, and a consortium of Japanese companies.

