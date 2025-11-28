Navigating Fear: Afghan Community Faces Backlash After Shooting Incident

The Afghan community in the United States is on edge after an Afghan national was involved in a tragic shooting incident. The shooting, which left one National Guard soldier dead and another critically injured, has heightened fears of a backlash among Afghans in the country.

Shawn VanDiver from #AfghanEvac expressed concern that the actions of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the alleged shooter, could unfairly taint the broader Afghan population. VanDiver emphasized that Lakanwal's actions are his own and do not reflect the entire community. Lakanwal, who came to the U.S. seeking asylum, had previously worked in a CIA-backed Army unit in Afghanistan.

In response to the incident, former President Donald Trump announced a review of Afghan nationals who entered under the previous administration. Refugee advocates stress the importance of justice for the affected soldiers while cautioning against xenophobic reactions that could endanger Afghan refugees who played no part in this event.