Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Barrage
Russian air defence intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the Defence Ministry. Significant strikes occurred in the Rostov and Saratov regions, where more than half were brought down. The incident underscores ongoing military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 136 drones purportedly launched by Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Friday.
The ministry reported considerable activity in the Rostov and Saratov regions, where over half of the drones were neutralized.
This event marks another escalation in the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting rising military tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement