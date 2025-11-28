Left Menu

Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Barrage

Russian air defence intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian drones overnight, as reported by the Defence Ministry. Significant strikes occurred in the Rostov and Saratov regions, where more than half were brought down. The incident underscores ongoing military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:25 IST
Russian Air Defence Thwarts Drone Barrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 136 drones purportedly launched by Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Friday.

The ministry reported considerable activity in the Rostov and Saratov regions, where over half of the drones were neutralized.

This event marks another escalation in the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting rising military tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025