Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss crude oil and gas supplies for Hungary, as well as efforts for peace in the conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Despite European Union attempts to reduce dependency on Russian energy, Hungary remains significantly reliant, as evidenced by Orban's diplomatic engagement with Moscow. His steadfast relationship with Russia continues amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, raising eyebrows within the EU.

The meeting highlights the geopolitical complexities surrounding energy dependence and political alliances, particularly concerning Hungary's strategic interests in the region.

