Orban Meets Putin: Energy Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss energy supplies and peace in Ukraine. Orban's visit underscores Hungary's reliance on Russian energy and his continued relationship with Moscow despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:00 IST
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss crude oil and gas supplies for Hungary, as well as efforts for peace in the conflict-ridden Ukraine.

Despite European Union attempts to reduce dependency on Russian energy, Hungary remains significantly reliant, as evidenced by Orban's diplomatic engagement with Moscow. His steadfast relationship with Russia continues amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, raising eyebrows within the EU.

The meeting highlights the geopolitical complexities surrounding energy dependence and political alliances, particularly concerning Hungary's strategic interests in the region.

