Greek Farmers Clash with Police Over EU Subsidy Scandal

In Greece, tensions escalated as farmers protested against delayed European Union subsidy payments. These delays are linked to investigations into a corruption scandal involving alleged misuse of EU funds. The protests turned violent, with farmers clashing with police in central and northern regions.

Reports from Nikaia revealed that demonstrators attempted to breach police barricades, prompting the use of teargas. The controversy revolves around claims that some farmers, aided by state officials, falsified land and livestock ownership to unlawfully obtain financial aid.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office, tasked with protecting EU financial interests, has gathered evidence suggesting malpractice. Greek authorities have launched their own probes, with the government agency OPEKEPE, responsible for disbursing EU aid, under scrutiny. The government has admitted to reduced subsidy payments and inspections on numerous applications.