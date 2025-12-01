Cyclone Ditwah's Impact: Tamil Nadu Battles Heavy Rains and Agricultural Losses

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Tamil Nadu experienced widespread heavy rains on Monday, hitting regions such as Tiruvallur and Chennai. The weather system triggered strong winds and visible damage throughout the state, with local infrastructures like Marina Beach bearing evidential scars.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported the transformation of Cyclone Ditwah into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Moving at 10 kmph, it remains close to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, anticipating further weakening within 12 hours. Met experts predict proximity to Chennai coastlines later today with severe weather implications.

The cyclonic effects have severely impacted agricultural activities, especially in areas like Nagapattinam and Vedharanyam. Notably, the presence of persistent rain has compromised daily life and critical sectors, including salt production and transportation, leaving villages such as Karuppapulam isolated due to river flooding.

