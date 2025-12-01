Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah's Impact: Tamil Nadu Battles Heavy Rains and Agricultural Losses

Tamil Nadu reels under heavy rains and flooding as Cyclone Ditwah strikes, causing fatalities and impacting agriculture significantly. Over 56,000 hectares of farmland are submerged, with relief efforts ongoing across affected regions. Authorities are working to mitigate damage and extend assistance to those affected by the deluge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:29 IST
Cyclone Ditwah's Impact: Tamil Nadu Battles Heavy Rains and Agricultural Losses
Heavy rain lashes parts of Chennai (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, Tamil Nadu experienced widespread heavy rains on Monday, hitting regions such as Tiruvallur and Chennai. The weather system triggered strong winds and visible damage throughout the state, with local infrastructures like Marina Beach bearing evidential scars.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported the transformation of Cyclone Ditwah into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Moving at 10 kmph, it remains close to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, anticipating further weakening within 12 hours. Met experts predict proximity to Chennai coastlines later today with severe weather implications.

The cyclonic effects have severely impacted agricultural activities, especially in areas like Nagapattinam and Vedharanyam. Notably, the presence of persistent rain has compromised daily life and critical sectors, including salt production and transportation, leaving villages such as Karuppapulam isolated due to river flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025