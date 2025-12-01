Left Menu

Argentina's Southern Energy Secures $7 Billion LNG Export Deal

Argentina's Southern Energy has signed a landmark $7 billion LNG export deal with Securing Energy for Europe, committing to the sale of 2 million metric tons of LNG annually over eight years, as announced by YPF CEO Horacio Marin.

Argentina's Southern Energy Secures $7 Billion LNG Export Deal
Argentina's Southern Energy announced a major $7 billion deal to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), as confirmed by YPF Chief Executive Horacio Marin on Monday.

The agreement is a significant milestone for Argentina's energy sector, encompassing the sale of 2 million metric tons of LNG each year for eight years.

Horacio Marin celebrated the deal on social media, highlighting its potential impact on both Argentine and European energy dynamics.

