Argentina's Southern Energy Secures $7 Billion LNG Export Deal

Argentina's Southern Energy announced a major $7 billion deal to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), as confirmed by YPF Chief Executive Horacio Marin on Monday.

The agreement is a significant milestone for Argentina's energy sector, encompassing the sale of 2 million metric tons of LNG each year for eight years.

Horacio Marin celebrated the deal on social media, highlighting its potential impact on both Argentine and European energy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)