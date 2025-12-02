Coriander futures fall on low demand

Coriander prices on Tuesday eased Rs 58 to Rs 10,494 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January delivery declined Rs 58 or 0.55 per cent to Rs 10,494 per quintal in 6,410 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market led to the decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)