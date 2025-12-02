Left Menu

Owner of oil tanker damaged near Senegal says it is ceasing all Russian operations

Besiktas Shipping, the Turkish owner of an oil tanker that was damaged near Senegal's coast last week after being hit by four external explosions, said on Tuesday that it was ceasing all shipping operations involving Russian interests.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:30 IST
Owner of oil tanker damaged near Senegal says it is ceasing all Russian operations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Besiktas Shipping, the Turkish owner of an oil tanker that was damaged near Senegal's coast last week after being hit by four external explosions, said on Tuesday that it was ceasing all shipping operations involving Russian interests. The vessel, Mersin, was at anchor near Dakar when the four blasts occurred on November 27, resulting in seawater entering the engine room. The cause of the explosions was not clear. In a statement, Besiktas Shipping said it was ceasing all operations with Russia immediately and that it would no longer take any Russia-related voyages.

"Throughout our operations, we have strictly adhered to all international sanctions regimes, maintaining full compliance with the G7/EU Price Cap mechanism and all relevant trade restrictions," it said. "However, the security situation in the region has escalated considerably. After a thorough assessment, we have concluded that the risks posed to our vessels and crew have become untenable," it added.

"As the safety of our personnel and assets is our highest priority, we are halting all such operations." The blasts came a day before Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea, near Turkey's coast, as they headed to a Russian port to load oil, a Ukrainian official said on Saturday. Another Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday. Ukraine denied any involvement in the latest attack, but a Turkish official said "necessary messages" were conveyed to all relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities.

Istanbul-based Besiktas Shipping is among the biggest tanker owners in Turkey with 29 tankers in its fleet, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

 Global
2
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
3
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
4
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025