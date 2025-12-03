Left Menu

Ukraine's parliament approves 2026 budget, focuses on defence

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 18:59 IST
Ukraine's parliament approves 2026 budget, focuses on defence
Ukraine's parliament approved the 2026 budget on Wednesday, planning to allocate about 27.2% of the country's gross domestic product to the army and defence.

The budget deficit is set at 18.5% of GDP, the finance minister said. The budget's approval is a key step for Ukraine to secure a new lending programme with the International Monetary Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

