Ukraine's parliament approves 2026 budget, focuses on defence

Ukraine's parliament approved the 2026 budget on Wednesday, planning to allocate about 27.2% of the country's gross domestic product to the army and defence.

The budget deficit is set at 18.5% of GDP, the finance minister said. The budget's approval is a key step for Ukraine to secure a new lending programme with the International Monetary Fund.

