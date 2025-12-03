Nasralla maintains slim lead in Honduras presidential race
TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 3 - Salvador Nasralla, of the centrist Liberal Party, leads Honduras' presidential election on 40.34%, with conservative National Party Nasry Asfura trailing just behind on 39.57%, the latest tally from the electoral authority showed on Wednesday after 79% of the vote had been counted.
