Nasralla maintains slim lead in Honduras presidential race 

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 3 - Salvador Nasralla, of the centrist Liberal Party, leads Honduras' presidential election on 40.34%, with conservative National Party Nasry Asfura trailing just behind on 39.57%, the latest tally from the electoral authority showed on Wednesday after 79% of the vote had been counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)