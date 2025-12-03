Left Menu

Nasralla maintains slim lead in Honduras presidential race 

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:56 IST
Nasralla maintains slim lead in Honduras presidential race 
  • Country:
  • Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 3 - Salvador Nasralla, of the centrist Liberal Party, leads Honduras' presidential election on 40.34%, with conservative National Party Nasry Asfura trailing just behind on 39.57%, the latest tally from the electoral authority showed on Wednesday after 79% of the vote had been counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank presidents

UPDATE 3-Bessent plans to push residency requirement for regional Fed bank p...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS Reporter On X

BRIEF-Trump Met With Nvidia's Jensen Huang Today About Export Controls - CBS...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025