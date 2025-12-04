Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 00:32 IST
Climate and energy remain top of mind for long-term investors looking to ensure robust portfolios, panelists at the Reuters Next conference in New York said on Wednesday. Investors cannot avoid climate in building resilient portfolios, Temasek's head of North America, Jane Atherton, said.

Atherton said she expects to see more focus on energy as a security issue. Builders Vision Chief Investment Officer Noelle Laing noted that 2025 has been a strong year for clean energy, helped by rising energy demand.

Despite the Trump administration's push to promote fossil fuels and roll back some climate policies, climate and energy investing have held their own this year. The S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index has risen about 48% this year, compared with a 16.5% rise for the S&P 500 index. The Smithsonian Institution, which receives most of its budget from the U.S. Congress and has come under fire from the Trump administration for promoting what it called "divisive" ideologies, still has levers to pull to ensure the endowment's health, Chief Investment Officer Amy Chen said. View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

