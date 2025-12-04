Australia goods trade surplus widens to A$4.39 billion in October

Australia's surplus on goods trade widened in October as exports of gold climbed for a second month, data showed on Thursday, while imports also made a solid gain. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the surplus on goods rose to A$4.39 billion ($2.90 billion) in October, from a revised A$3.7 billion in September. That was just above market forecasts for a A$4.2 billion surplus.

Exports rose 3.4%, led by a 14% gain in non-monetary gold, while iron ore and liquefied natural gas also rose. Imports increased 2.0%, driven by gold and consumer goods. ($1 = 1.5145 Australian dollars)

