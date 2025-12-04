Left Menu

Turkey told Russia, Ukraine to keep energy infrastructure out of war, minister says

But it denied any link to another incident on Tuesday in which a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil said it had come under drone attack.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:34 IST
Turkey told Russia, Ukraine to keep energy infrastructure out of war, minister says

Turkey is telling Russia, Ukraine, and all other parties to keep energy infrastructure out of their conflict and wants energy flows to continue uninterrupted, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said after a series of attacks off Turkey's Black Sea coast.

Ukraine, which is targeting Russia's oil exports as Moscow bombards its power grid, has taken responsibility for an attack by sea borne drones on two empty tankers heading towards a Russian port last week. But it denied any link to another incident on Tuesday in which a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil said it had come under drone attack. "Hopefully, this horrible war will end. But as of today also, we say to all the parties - Russia and Ukraine - to keep the energy infrastructure out of this war," Bayraktar told journalists in embargoed comments on Wednesday.

"We need to keep the energy flows uninterrupted," he said, adding that routes like the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline should be kept safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global trade

UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global t...

 Global
2
Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

 India
3
BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

 India
4
India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disaster-response toolkit

India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disas...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025