Left Menu

Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, claims Jagan

The state government failed to support those in urgent need, he said.The input subsidies to peasants were delayed while tenant farmers were left in a pitiable condition, he added.The YSRCP supremo said farming, which should be celebrated like a festival, allegedly turned into a burden during Naidus regime.He said that under the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, 62 per cent of people depended on agriculture.Jagan alleged that despite prior information about cyclones and harvest-ready crops, the Naidu-led coalition government could not prevent losses.Bananas are selling at Rs 0.5 per kg.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:17 IST
Only 19 lakh farmers given crop insurance under NDA rule in Andhra, claims Jagan
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that only 19 lakh farmers were given crop insurance in Andhra Pradesh, which faced 17 natural calamities during the present NDA coalition government.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Jagan alleged that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government ignored farmers' welfare and failed to provide timely assistance during disasters.

''In the 19 months of NDA coalition rule, Andhra Pradesh faced 17 natural calamities. Only 19 lakh farmers out of 84 lakh received crop insurance. The state government failed to support those in urgent need,'' he said.

The input subsidies to peasants were delayed while tenant farmers were left in a pitiable condition, he added.

The YSRCP supremo said farming, which should be celebrated like a festival, allegedly turned into a burden during Naidu's regime.

He said that under the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024, 62 per cent of people depended on agriculture.

Jagan alleged that despite prior information about cyclones and harvest-ready crops, the Naidu-led coalition government could not prevent losses.

''Bananas are selling at Rs 0.5 per kg. Paddy, coconut, cotton and every crop is affected. Governance is being run in a disastrous manner,'' Jagan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global trade

UPDATE 3-Macron urges Xi to step up efforts on Ukraine, rebalancing global t...

 Global
2
Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

Falling rupee creating economic pain for people: Cong MP in RS

 India
3
BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

BEML wins Rs 157 crore order to manufacture switch rail grinding machines

 India
4
India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disaster-response toolkit

India airlifts movable bridge system, water units to Sri Lanka; shares disas...

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025