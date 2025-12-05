Alfa Laval's National Forum Calls Cleaner Technologies and Energy Efficiency Critical to Advancing India's Net Zero Transition

Pune to accelerate adoption of energy efficiency and cleaner technologies Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Pioneering Energy Efficiency forum by Alfa Laval in collaboration with The Swedish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in India saw the convergence of policy makers, global industry leaders, technologists and academia as they exchanged views on India's path to Net Zero. The forum spotlighted the Energy Efficiency Movement and how innovative technologies and process efficiencies can accelerate industrial decarbonization resulting in energy savings. Alfa Laval is the co-founder of the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM), a global not-for-profit association which drives the global adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices, it has 640 member companies across 49 countries; in India it has 140 member members.

The Guest of Honour, Ms. Ruchika Drall, Deputy Secretary, Climate Change, MoEFCC, Govt. Of India shared insights on India's approach to its Net Zero journey while Mr. Abhijit Ghorpade, Director, State Climate Action Cell, Government of Maharashtra, elaborated on "State-Level Climate Action: Strategies for Energy Efficiency and Net Zero Goals." Dr. Ashish Lele, Director CSIR, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), delivered the keynote address and said, "Breakthroughs in process technologies and advanced materials are vital for India's energy efficiency. Public research institutions like CSIR-NCL drive this progress by partnering with industry. I applaud Alfa Laval for creating a platform that fosters collaboration for a Net Zero future." The opening remarks of the forum was by Mr. Mike Umiker, Managing Director, Energy Efficiency Movement who drew attention to the role of collaboration among key stakeholders in achieving energy efficiency. The special address by Mr. Sven Östberg, hon'ble Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai highlighted the India-Swedish sustainability transition journey.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Thomas Moller, Executive Vice President, Energy Division, Alfa Laval, shared Alfa Laval's global perspective on innovative technologies and practical solutions that enable industries to transition toward sustainable operations said, "Alfa Laval is taking an active lead in driving the energy transition forward, providing heat transfer solutions that unlock the full potential of energy efficiency. With nearly a century of working in energy efficiency, we are helping industries save energy and cut emissions." Mr. Subhasis Das, President and Managing Director, Alfa Laval India, elaborated on the way forward and said, "Energy efficiency is the first fuel and India's most powerful lever for achieving Net Zero by 2070. At Alfa Laval India, we believe in collaborating with our customers to co-create energy efficiency solutions, to turn this vision into reality. Join us in the Energy Efficiency Movement." The Forum featured two high-impact panel discussions and the launch of Alfa Laval's advanced heat exchanger technology. Experts from industry, academia, and government shared actionable strategies to accelerate India's Net Zero journey, focusing on innovations in electrification, thermal optimization, green hydrogen, and collaborative models for industrial sustainability. Discussions emphasized practical solutions, policy enablers, and partnerships to overcome barriers to large-scale decarbonization.

The event also marked the unveiling of Alfa Nova GL50—a patented, fusion-bonded gas-to-liquid heat exchanger made of 100% stainless steel—designed to deliver superior energy efficiency for sectors such as green hydrogen, fuel cells, CHP, and cogeneration, enabling sustainable manufacturing and economic competitiveness.

About EEM / EEM in India Alfa Laval co-founded the Energy Efficiency Movement (EEM) at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. Energy Efficiency Movement has grown significantly in India to more than 140 companies. Globally, EEM has over 600 movers in 49 countries across 29 industries. As a founder and an active contributor to the Energy Efficiency Movement, Alfa Laval supports the global expansion of efficiency awareness by sharing best practices, promoting scalable solutions, and advocating for energy efficiency as one of the fastest, most cost-effective pathways to decarbonization.

Through both, supporting innovation and sector-wide collaboration, EEM continues to drive the evolution and global adoption of energy-efficient technologies and practices. The Energy Efficiency Movement has also partnered with Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) in India since several years and plans to contribute to the "Forum on Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization (FEED)" - the annual flagship event of AEEE in February, 2026.

This is Alfa Laval The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that's the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

