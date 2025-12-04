Left Menu

Direct Uzbekistan-Goa flights resume; first aircraft with 121 passengers lands at Mopa airport

The flight, an A-320, aircraft, landed at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa, with 121 passengers on board.Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte noted the development reinforces the states appeal as a preferred global destination.The reinstated connection with Uzbekistan strengthens Goas international connectivity and adds momentum to our efforts to expand into new global markets.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:21 IST
Direct Uzbekistan-Goa flights resume; first aircraft with 121 passengers lands at Mopa airport
Direct flight services between Uzbekistan and Goa have resumed, giving a fresh boost to the coastal state's international connectivity and tourism outreach, officials said on Thursday.

The resumption was marked by the arrival of a flight from Tashkent, the capital of the Central Asian nation, on December 3. The flight, an A-320, aircraft, landed at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, North Goa, with 121 passengers on board.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte noted the development reinforces the state's appeal as a preferred global destination.

''The reinstated connection with Uzbekistan strengthens Goa's international connectivity and adds momentum to our efforts to expand into new global markets. This renewed link opens fresh opportunities for travel and engagement between our destinations making travel between our regions even more seamless,'' he said.

Director of Goa Tourism Kedar Naik maintained the revival of the route reflects the confidence of global partners in the state's tourism potential.

''This renewed connection reflects the trust global partners place in Goa's tourism potential. It strengthens our outreach efforts and allows visitors from Uzbekistan to experience Goa's culture, festivals, and unique offerings with greater ease,'' he emphasised.

According to the officials, the restored air service is expected to enhance travel convenience for visitors from Uzbekistan while also promoting cultural exchange, leisure travel and future tourism collaborations.

It is in line with Goa's efforts to broaden its international reach through sustained partnerships and targeted global promotions, they noted.

