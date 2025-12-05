Left Menu

Ipca Laboratories Addresses USFDA Concerns at Maharashtra Plant

The USFDA issued a Form 483 with three observations after inspecting Ipca Laboratories' API plant in Maharashtra. The company plans to respond promptly to these observations to address any potential violations under the FD&C Act. Ipca's shares saw a minor dip during mid-session trading post-announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:24 IST
Ipca Laboratories Addresses USFDA Concerns at Maharashtra Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ipca Laboratories announced on Friday that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued a Form 483 with three observations following their inspection of the company's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Tarapur, Maharashtra.

The inspection, which took place from December 1-5, 2025, resulted in the USFDA highlighting conditions that may violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related laws. In response, Ipca committed to delivering a comprehensive reply within the stipulated timeframe and collaborating closely with the regulatory body to rectify the issues promptly.

Consequently, Ipca Laboratories' stock experienced a slight decline, trading at a 0.19% drop to Rs 1,454.35 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange during the mid-session on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Order

Legal Battle Ensues: Avadhut Sathe's Education Venture Challenges SEBI's Ord...

 India
2
IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations Rock Indian Skies

 Global
3
Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

Air Chaos: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Disrupt Travel Nationwide

 India
4
Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

Chaos in Gujarat: Over 100 IndiGo Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025