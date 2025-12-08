Left Menu

Areion Asset Management Launches Rs 125 Crore Fund for Stressed Assets

Areion Asset Management announced a Rs 125 crore special situations fund aimed at investing in stressed assets. The fund marks the first close of a targeted Rs 500 crore and has attracted interest from wealthy individuals and family offices. Its first capital deployment phase has already started.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address stressed assets, Areion Asset Management Company launched a Rs 125 crore special situations fund on Monday. This marks the fund's first close with an eventual target of Rs 500 crore, according to the company's official statement.

The fund has garnered interest particularly from ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices. Areion aims to complete its second phase of fund-raising commitments by the end of fiscal year 2026, though the statement did not specify if this would be the final close of the fund-raising efforts.

The company has begun deploying capital into secured stressed-asset opportunities. Areion Asset Management, which has been operational for six years, has already invested approximately Rs 3,000 crore in special situation assets and plans to allocate an additional Rs 2,000 crore in the next 3 to 6 months. Additionally, the company plans to begin operations at their Gift City branch in the upcoming quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025