Areion Asset Management Launches Rs 125 Crore Fund for Stressed Assets

In a move to address stressed assets, Areion Asset Management Company launched a Rs 125 crore special situations fund on Monday. This marks the fund's first close with an eventual target of Rs 500 crore, according to the company's official statement.

The fund has garnered interest particularly from ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices. Areion aims to complete its second phase of fund-raising commitments by the end of fiscal year 2026, though the statement did not specify if this would be the final close of the fund-raising efforts.

The company has begun deploying capital into secured stressed-asset opportunities. Areion Asset Management, which has been operational for six years, has already invested approximately Rs 3,000 crore in special situation assets and plans to allocate an additional Rs 2,000 crore in the next 3 to 6 months. Additionally, the company plans to begin operations at their Gift City branch in the upcoming quarter.

