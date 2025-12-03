OTPP, CPP Investments sell 10 pc unitholding in NHIT for Rs 2,905 cr

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and CPP Investments on Wednesday divested a combined 10.1 per cent unitholding in National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for Rs 2,905 crore through open market transactions.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, through its affiliate 2452991 Ontario Ltd, and CPP Investments, via its arm CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc, offloaded a total of 19.56 crore (19,56,00,000) units, representing a 10.1 per cent unitholding in NHIT, as per the block deal data available on the NSE.

The units were disposed of at an average price of Rs 148.53 a unit, taking the combined deal value to Rs 2,905.24 crore.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Nitro Asia Holdings II Pte Ltd acquired these units at the same price, as per the data.

The units of National Highways Infra Trust rose 1.53 per cent to close at Rs 149.75 per unit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Canadian government-owned CPP Investments is one of the world's largest investors in private equity. As of September 30, 2025, it manages assets under management worth USD 777.5 billion.

Global investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, having net assets of USD 266.3 billion as of December 31, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)