IndiGo Airlines Crisis: Swift Action Restores Order, Ensures Passenger Relief

Following an operational crisis at IndiGo Airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken rapid steps to address disruptions, with 100% refunds processed for PNR cancellations and over 4,500 bags delivered to passengers. Operations are stabilizing, with a strong focus on passenger safety and smooth airline performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:11 IST
IndiGo Airlines Crisis: Swift Action Restores Order, Ensures Passenger Relief
Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent operational crisis at IndiGo Airlines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has moved swiftly to resolve passenger concerns, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha stated in an interview. He confirmed that a full refund for PNR cancellations has been executed, and operations are nearing normalcy.

During a visit to Delhi airport, Sinha noted that 90% of luggage had reached intended destinations, with airlines ensuring prompt delivery to passengers' addresses. Expressing optimism, he indicated that ongoing efforts would see all services restored imminently.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu assured the Rajya Sabha that issues were internal to IndiGo's operational planning rather than system failures. Safety remains paramount, and stringent regulations for passenger protection are enforced. IndiGo has processed Rs 827 crore in refunds, with further actions underway to support affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

