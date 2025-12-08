Left Menu

IndiGo's Operational Crisis: Leadership Under Scrutiny

A DGCA-appointed panel is probing operational disruptions at IndiGo that led to massive flight cancellations. The panel, which includes senior aviation officials, is investigating manpower planning and compliance with new duty norms. IndiGo executives have been summoned as part of the inquiry, with a report expected in 15 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:16 IST
IndiGo's Operational Crisis: Leadership Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An ongoing probe by a Directorate General of Civil Aviation-appointed panel is focusing on significant operational disruptions faced by IndiGo. The panel has summoned the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras, as it seeks to uncover the root causes of recent widespread flight cancellations.

The investigation team, consisting of Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy DG Amit Guupta, and top flight operations inspectors, is tasked with examining manpower planning, fluctuating pilot schedules, and the airline's adherence to the latest Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. These disruptions have brought to light potential planning flaws within the airline's rostering systems.

IndiGo, which faced a notable operational failure when it cancelled 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights, partially blames the revised FDTL norms for the chaos. The airline is working under temporary concessions until February 10 and must respond to multiple show cause notices issued over these ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025