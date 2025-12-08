IndiGo's Operational Crisis: Leadership Under Scrutiny

An ongoing probe by a Directorate General of Civil Aviation-appointed panel is focusing on significant operational disruptions faced by IndiGo. The panel has summoned the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras, as it seeks to uncover the root causes of recent widespread flight cancellations.

The investigation team, consisting of Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy DG Amit Guupta, and top flight operations inspectors, is tasked with examining manpower planning, fluctuating pilot schedules, and the airline's adherence to the latest Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. These disruptions have brought to light potential planning flaws within the airline's rostering systems.

IndiGo, which faced a notable operational failure when it cancelled 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights, partially blames the revised FDTL norms for the chaos. The airline is working under temporary concessions until February 10 and must respond to multiple show cause notices issued over these ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)