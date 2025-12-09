Left Menu

Godrej Agrovet Expands Dairy Ventures in Telangana

Godrej Agrovet's Creamline Dairy Products plans to invest Rs 150 crore in a new processing facility in Telangana. The plant will create over 300 jobs and produce value-added dairy products under Godrej Jersey. This investment is part of Godrej's Rs 10,000 crore commitment in Telangana.

  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Agrovet Ltd has announced a significant investment of Rs 150 crore by its dairy unit, Creamline Dairy Products, to construct a new processing facility in Telangana. This development, disclosed on Monday, will span over 40 acres and focus on producing value-added dairy products under the Godrej Jersey brand.

The investment, formalized through a memorandum of understanding at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, is set to generate more than 300 jobs within three years. This initiative marks a significant step in Godrej Industries Group's Rs 10,000 crore investment commitment in the state.

Sunil Kataria, CEO and Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet, emphasized the burgeoning consumer demand for value-added dairy products fueled by health consciousness and urbanization. Creamline Dairy Products, with a three-decade presence in the dairy sector, aims to cater to this demand by focusing on protein-rich options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

