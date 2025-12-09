Left Menu

GST Evasion Unveiled: A Three-Year Inquest into ITC Frauds

The Indian Parliament disclosed 55,813 GST evasion cases worth Rs 1,60,950 crore over the past three years and seven months. Measures, including mandatory e-invoicing and special verification drives, are being enforced to combat ITC frauds involving bogus entities. Recent GST reforms aim to ensure consumer benefits post-rate reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:53 IST
GST Evasion Unveiled: A Three-Year Inquest into ITC Frauds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, the Indian Parliament has uncovered 55,813 cases of Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion amounting to an astounding Rs 1,60,950 crore over the last three years and seven months. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, outlined in the Rajya Sabha that these evasion cases, primarily rooted in ITC frauds, involve the employment of bogus entities for fake invoicing.

For the current financial year up to October, 24,109 cases involving Rs 41,664 crore were detected. Various measures, such as the mandatory e-invoice system for businesses with over Rs 5 crore turnover, have been implemented. Additionally, special drives across India have been conducted to target and eradicate fake registrations.

Moreover, the 56th GST Council meeting in September 2025 emphasized strategic reforms aimed at a principled evolution of the tax framework. As a result, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is closely monitoring commodity prices to ensure the benefits of GST rate reductions reach end-consumers effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025