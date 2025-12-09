Left Menu

Kyiv in Darkness: Power Crisis Grips Ukrainian Capital

Kyiv faces severe power outages, affecting half of its residents, due to intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy systems. The crisis impacts electricity, heat, and water supplies and forces power plants to reduce production. Residents experience significant power restrictions, facing a bleak situation amid winter's onset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:36 IST
KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Power outages have left half of Kyiv's residents in the dark following intensified Russian assaults on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to the energy ministry.

Officials report that the situation in Kyiv is dire, with up to 50% of its residents currently without electricity. The onslaught targets power generation facilities and electricity transmission networks, forcing Ukraine's three nuclear power plants to diminish production due to damaged power lines.

The ongoing energy crisis compels grid operator Ukrenergo to implement power cuts, leaving regions without light, heat, and water. Over the past week, Kyiv area residents have had electricity for just 10 hours a day, highlighting the severe impact on daily life amid chilling winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

