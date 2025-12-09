Left Menu

Japan on Alert: Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Fears, Power Outages

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, causing injuries and triggering a tsunami alert along the Pacific coast. Power outages affected 800 homes, bullet trains were suspended, and further aftershocks are expected. Emergency services continue to assess damage, with heightened vigilance for potential future quakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:24 IST
Japan on Alert: Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Fears, Power Outages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is grappling with the aftermath of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the northernmost prefecture of Honshu. The quake triggered a tsunami, leading to injuries and power outages across the region.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the formation of an emergency task force to assess the damage and prioritize citizen safety. Despite lifting tsunami advisories, officials urge vigilance amid predictions of further aftershocks.

The earthquake disrupted local infrastructure, including electricity services and bullet train operations, while the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed no significant safety threats at nuclear facilities. Emergency preparedness remains critical as the region recovers from the tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025