Japan on Alert: Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Fears, Power Outages

Japan is grappling with the aftermath of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the northernmost prefecture of Honshu. The quake triggered a tsunami, leading to injuries and power outages across the region.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the formation of an emergency task force to assess the damage and prioritize citizen safety. Despite lifting tsunami advisories, officials urge vigilance amid predictions of further aftershocks.

The earthquake disrupted local infrastructure, including electricity services and bullet train operations, while the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed no significant safety threats at nuclear facilities. Emergency preparedness remains critical as the region recovers from the tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)