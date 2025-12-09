Japan on Alert: Earthquake Spurs Tsunami Fears, Power Outages
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, causing injuries and triggering a tsunami alert along the Pacific coast. Power outages affected 800 homes, bullet trains were suspended, and further aftershocks are expected. Emergency services continue to assess damage, with heightened vigilance for potential future quakes.
Japan is grappling with the aftermath of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the northernmost prefecture of Honshu. The quake triggered a tsunami, leading to injuries and power outages across the region.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the formation of an emergency task force to assess the damage and prioritize citizen safety. Despite lifting tsunami advisories, officials urge vigilance amid predictions of further aftershocks.
The earthquake disrupted local infrastructure, including electricity services and bullet train operations, while the Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed no significant safety threats at nuclear facilities. Emergency preparedness remains critical as the region recovers from the tremors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
