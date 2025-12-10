Poland's Financial Market Forecast: A Window of Opportunity

Poland is set to experience a period of economic stability, characterized by solid growth and inflation levels within the target, as reported by the European Financial Congress (EKF). Despite this positive outlook, economists highlight this moment as critical for arranging the state's finances.

In developments within the business sector, Poczta Polska, the national postal service, is looking to expand by acquiring Orlen's parcel locker business, Orlen Paczka. However, the deal hangs on securing necessary financing, with ongoing discussions between the State Assets Ministry and the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, legislative efforts are underway to facilitate a merger between state-owned entities Bank Pekao and insurer PZU, according to State Assets Minister Wojciech Balczun. Industry giant JSW remains focused on securing liquidity amidst restructuring efforts.

