Odisha Advances Agricultural Modernisation with Digital MoUs

The Odisha government has signed two MoUs to enhance agricultural operations and digital transformation, focusing on mobile-based platforms and value chain development for ginger, turmeric, and millets. This aims to boost farmer incomes and improve outreach with real-time crop and weather advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is taking decisive steps towards agricultural modernization by signing two pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The agreements, inked in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik, aim to enhance digital transformation across the state's agricultural sector.

The first MoU involves the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, along with the Department of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development joining forces with Tatwa Technologies Ltd. Their collaboration focuses on the operation, management, and maintenance of Odisha's digital mobile-based extension service called the Krushi Samrudhi Helpline. This initiative is set to create an open, farmer-centric value chain extension system, offering real-time crop and weather advisories to improve agricultural practices.

Another MoU signed with Heifer International centers on enhancing the development of ginger, turmeric, and millets in Odisha. This initiative, led by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment, is expected to significantly boost farmer incomes and facilitate market linkages, fostering overall agricultural modernization. The projects underline the comprehensive outreach efforts, with services already impacting millions of farmers through advisory platforms.

