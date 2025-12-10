Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Comrade: Cadets Unite to Fulfill Late Brother's Dream

Following Cadet Pratham Mahale's tragic death, his fellow National Defence Academy coursemates have come together to support his sister Rujuta's medical education. Uniting to fulfill Pratham's dream, they provide emotional and financial aid, ensuring his legacy endures by supporting the family in their time of need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt display of military brotherhood, coursemates of the late Cadet Pratham Mahale have united to support his sister in fulfilling her dream of becoming a doctor. After Pratham tragically passed away following a boxing injury at the National Defence Academy, his fellow cadets have extended crucial emotional and financial support to his bereaved family.

Pratham, who served as Squadron Cadet Captain of Oscar Squadron, was dearly remembered by his comrades, who invited his family to important academy events and visited them frequently. Their unwavering support has helped Pratham's sister, Rujuta, to resume and succeed in her medical studies. The cadets have even contributed financially, showing a strong sense of solidarity.

Speaking to PTI, a Flying Officer from Chandigarh, one of Pratham's peers, emphasized the bond they shared during training. Despite Pratham's absence, they are determined to stand by his family, honoring his memory by ensuring his sister's educational aspirations are realized. This touching gesture from the young officers underscores the enduring spirit of camaraderie in the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

