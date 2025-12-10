Left Menu

Inferno at Swagata Square: Guwahati's Banking Hub Ablaze

A massive fire broke out at the Swagata Square complex in Guwahati, Assam, affecting several offices of the State Bank of India. Fire services, along with the Air Force and Army, have been battling the blaze for over 15 hours. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at Swagata Square, a commercial complex in Guwahati, Assam, housing State Bank of India's offices, a senior Fire & Emergency Services official reported on Wednesday. The blaze has kept firefighting teams engaged for more than 15 hours, resulting in a minor injury to a fireman.

The fire ignited around midnight at the complex's godown on the second floor, which stored a significant amount of inflammable materials and clothing, intensifying the blaze. Quick action by fire teams prevented the flames from spreading further in the multi-storey building, which includes a shopping mall.

Over 22 fire tenders, along with support from the Air Force, Indian Army, and Guwahati Refinery, are engaged in containing the fire. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units with advanced smoke reduction technology have also been deployed, with hopes to extinguish the fire within the hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

