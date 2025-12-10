Europe's Resilient Stance Amid U.S. Criticism

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared Europe as 'strong' and 'united' in its support for Ukraine following the United States' unveiling of its national security strategy, which includes a controversial assessment of the continent. President Donald Trump described Europe as 'decaying' and its leaders as 'weak.'

Trump's comments accompany a strategy publication that warns Europe faces 'civilizational erasure' unless changes are pursued. In response to inquiries from a British parliament lawmaker regarding the U.S. strategy, Starmer reinforced his view of a robust Europe.

'What I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine and committed to our enduring principles of freedom and democracy,' Starmer stated emphatically, pledging his continued advocacy for these freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)